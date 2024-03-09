Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.20 ($24.13) and last traded at €22.20 ($24.13). Approximately 68,457 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.40 ($24.35).

Grenke Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.45 and its 200 day moving average is €22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

