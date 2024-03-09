ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Up 12.6%

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) rose 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 1,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

