Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 27,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 37,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $42,105.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,565.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

