Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,503 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. 8,636,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,160. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

