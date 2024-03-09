Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

TNA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 28,041,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,686,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

