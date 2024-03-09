Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. 2,481,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,299. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.