Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7,138.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 662,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,420. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

