Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,644 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

