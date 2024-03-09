iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

ICF traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $58.75. 72,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

