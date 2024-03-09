CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $832,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

