Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 228.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,412,000 after buying an additional 363,477 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $121.66. 580,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,716. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

