Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,269 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,269 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $15,380.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,402,646 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 29th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60.

On Monday, December 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79.

Shares of RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

