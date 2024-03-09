Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,269 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,269 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $15,380.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,402,646 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60.
- On Monday, December 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79.
Sunrun Stock Performance
Shares of RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
