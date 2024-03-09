Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $9.99 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 621,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,987,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,326,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,563,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after buying an additional 542,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,279,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 268,815 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of HST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 5,233,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,117. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST
Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.