Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $209,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 204,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 167.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14,392.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 4,412,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,523. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.