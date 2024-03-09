Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 18,283,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,507,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

