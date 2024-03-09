Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.