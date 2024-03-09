Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $89,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. 230,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.18. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

