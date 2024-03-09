4,200 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 19.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS XBOC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 13,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

