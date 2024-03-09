700 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.44. 2,312,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,872. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

