Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $22,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,831. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $196.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

