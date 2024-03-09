Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,723,423. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

