BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 240,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,892. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

