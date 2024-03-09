BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,729. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

