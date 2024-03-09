BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.52 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.14% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 99,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 156,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,220. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

