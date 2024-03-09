Morgan Stanley Acquires 237,006 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.04% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $997,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

