Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Onsemi worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

