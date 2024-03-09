Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 215,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,617,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,285,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

