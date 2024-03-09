Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,377 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Pulse Biosciences worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 90,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,003,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,868. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

