Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 800 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $1,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $52,075,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM traded down 9.37 during trading on Friday, reaching 131.48. 14,132,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,284,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 98.45. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

