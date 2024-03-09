Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 3,010,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

