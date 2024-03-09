Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 5,874,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.