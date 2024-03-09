Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 5,874,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

