Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $6,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $255.32.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

