Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 732,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,909. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.