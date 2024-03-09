Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,215 shares of company stock worth $173,093,399 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN traded up $14.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,883,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $270.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.44 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

