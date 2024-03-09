iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 641,665 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

