Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 465.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,856. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

