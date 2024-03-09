Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Atomera worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Atomera by 98.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Atomera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 315,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atomera by 385.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atomera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 310.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. 135,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

