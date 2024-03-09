McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 60 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.52. 1,966,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.