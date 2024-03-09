Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $218,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IJR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. 4,353,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,501. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.