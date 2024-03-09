Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.01. 4,353,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,501. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

