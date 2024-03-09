Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. 32,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. Inspire International ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $30.25.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

