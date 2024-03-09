GTS Securities LLC Purchases 80,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 465.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.