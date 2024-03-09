McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,689 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

