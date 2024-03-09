Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 1,680,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,196. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

