Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

