Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00003743 BTC on exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $139,581.54 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Portal (IOU) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.26210052 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $132,988.23 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portal (IOU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portal (IOU) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.