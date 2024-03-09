E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$1,051.65 and last traded at C$1,050.00, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,050.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.79%.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,032.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$971.40.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

