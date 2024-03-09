aelf (ELF) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 1% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $492.83 million and $13.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,652,471 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

