ReddCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137.51 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 248.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $137.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 221% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00130879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

